Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 957 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $238.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.