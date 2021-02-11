Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. LiqTech International makes up approximately 1.4% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.67% of LiqTech International worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in LiqTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Stephens started coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $11.47 on Thursday. LiqTech International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $248.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

