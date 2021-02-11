Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 105,871 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 105,871 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

