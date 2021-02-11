Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Western Digital by 338.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 38.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 39.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,307 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $243,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $63.77. 154,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.