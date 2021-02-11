Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,900 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Groupon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRPN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Groupon by 355.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Groupon by 539.5% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 407,299 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 61.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 168,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Groupon by 81.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,532 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 149,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 143.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,883 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

