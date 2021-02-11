Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 827,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 82,706 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

