Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $9.82 Million Position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. LiqTech International accounts for about 1.4% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.67% of LiqTech International worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

LIQT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.38 million, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.02. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Analysts predict that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

