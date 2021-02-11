Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up approximately 0.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CF Industries worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after buying an additional 33,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 171,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on CF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

