Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up approximately 0.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CF Industries worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 33,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 171,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In related news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.