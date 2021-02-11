Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 925,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 85.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,371,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,672 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 32.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,353,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 574,153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 861,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 855,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 554,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

