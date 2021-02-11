Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 925,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NYMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

