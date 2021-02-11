Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $19.64 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for approximately 2.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $19,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Trimble by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after buying an additional 851,363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Trimble by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 859,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,362,000 after buying an additional 140,543 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Trimble by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 833,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after buying an additional 144,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Trimble by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,947,000 after buying an additional 119,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,362. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

TRMB opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

