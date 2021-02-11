Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,001,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 192,669 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.