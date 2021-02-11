Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1,627.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 155.6% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,003 shares of company stock worth $32,977,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $212.08. 3,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,589. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

