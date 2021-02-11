Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,933 shares of company stock valued at $99,955,073. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $812.57. 748,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,583,061. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $798.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,623.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

