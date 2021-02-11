Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 106 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.00 on Thursday, hitting $240.72. The stock had a trading volume of 230,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,027. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $220.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.36 and a 200-day moving average of $234.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

