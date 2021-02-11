Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.74

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and traded as high as $57.00. Clairvest Group shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$858.53 million and a P/E ratio of 9.77.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($1.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($16.48) million for the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

