Citigroup Upgrades Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) to Buy

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $172.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $108.50. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.70. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $147.38.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

