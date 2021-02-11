Citigroup Raises Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Price Target to $72.00

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of Talend stock traded up $8.53 on Thursday, reaching $58.43. 52,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Talend by 85.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

