Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.62 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

