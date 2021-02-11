Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.82 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.80-0.82 EPS.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.78. 487,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,837,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $201.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.