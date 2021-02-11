Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.3% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 487,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,837,730. The stock has a market cap of $201.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

