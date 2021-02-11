CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 459,463 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,463 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

