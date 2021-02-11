CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,271 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,411 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.04.

ADSK opened at $301.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.14, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

