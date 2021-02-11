CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $69.93 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149,033 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $69,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of HD opened at $278.69 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

