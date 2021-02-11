Chronologic (DAY) Trading 76% Higher This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 39% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a total market cap of $167,030.54 and approximately $412.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chronologic has traded up 76% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.90 or 0.01093122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.95 or 0.05362063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027114 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00019458 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00044422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

