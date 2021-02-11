Christine A. Pellizzari Sells 21,550 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 440,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,937. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSM. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Insmed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

