Christine A. Pellizzari Sells 21,550 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50.
Shares of INSM stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 440,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,937. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
A number of research firms have weighed in on INSM. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
