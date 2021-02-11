China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 518.6% from the January 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CXDC opened at $1.13 on Thursday. China XD Plastics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Get China XD Plastics alerts:

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.06 million for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for China XD Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China XD Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.