China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNP shares. TheStreet raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNP. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

SNP stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

