China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.25 and last traded at $65.25. Approximately 19,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 9,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.89.

Separately, KGI Securities upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.