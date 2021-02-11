Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading Down 6%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $10.07. 551,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,843,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Chimerix alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $630.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chimerix by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.