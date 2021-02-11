Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

CIM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,221. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

