Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 152.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CQP stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CQP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.41.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

