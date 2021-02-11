Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Chegg stock opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $111.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -525.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

