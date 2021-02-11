Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives $9.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 147,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,086. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $559.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

