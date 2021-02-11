Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.72

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $10.79. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 454,157 shares changing hands.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -261.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -1,480.49%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

