Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.44. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

