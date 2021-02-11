Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $614.00. 27,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,066. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

