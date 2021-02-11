Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 238.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $611.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.