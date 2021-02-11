Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Down 7.5%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.46. 1,092,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,005,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 30,820 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $37,908.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 348,484 shares in the company, valued at $428,635.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 103,668 shares of company stock worth $123,251. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,554 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.86% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.