ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.94

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 13526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

ECOM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.72 million, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $699,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,731.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $3,079,150 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

