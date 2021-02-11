Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.10-3.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 2,263,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,282. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,950 shares of company stock worth $1,351,552. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

