Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75-5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.10-3.20 EPS.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $3.23 on Thursday, reaching $75.77. 99,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,282. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.32.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,127,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,950 shares of company stock worth $1,351,552. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

