Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.73. The company had a trading volume of 124,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.32.

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,127,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,950 shares of company stock worth $1,351,552. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

