Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $13.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.01. 4,787,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,137.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.91. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $111.93.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 521,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,529,320. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.06.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

