Ceps (LON:CEPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.00

Shares of Ceps Plc (LON:CEPS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.07. The stock has a market cap of £4.93 million and a P/E ratio of -58.00.

In related news, insider David Horner acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,246.15).

CEPS PLC operates as an industrial holding company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Aford Awards, CEM Press, Davies Odell, Friedman's, and Hickton segments. The Aford Awards segment offers sports trophies and engraving services. The CEM Press segment manufactures fabric, carpet, wallpaper pattern books, swatches, and shade cards.

