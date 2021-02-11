Centene Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.04.

NYSE:CNC opened at $61.06 on Thursday. Centene has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

