Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading 7.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.68. 12,550,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 12,025,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,432 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,707 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 339,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 460,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,436,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after purchasing an additional 113,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.