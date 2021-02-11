Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Issues Earnings Results

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.
CVE opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.
