Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Issues Earnings Results

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

CVE opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

