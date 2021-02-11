Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0164 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $87.71 million and $25.50 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00058196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.81 or 0.01101740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.31 or 0.05352437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00018911 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

